Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 56,023 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $37,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 393.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

ICLR opened at $285.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.53. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

