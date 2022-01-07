Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,119 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of RingCentral worth $44,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 36.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.64.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RNG opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.40 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

