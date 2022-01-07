Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Dollar Tree worth $41,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $136,417,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $5,374,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $142.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.