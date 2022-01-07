Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $43.11 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,331 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Ally Financial worth $43,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ally Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,916 shares of company stock worth $1,613,963 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

