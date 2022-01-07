Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $44.11 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Synopsys worth $44,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

SNPS opened at $344.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.83. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

