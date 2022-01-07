Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 75.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 745,624 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $35,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRT opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

