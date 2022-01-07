SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $110,653.48 and $171.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 52.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00036815 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 126.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,040,264 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars.

