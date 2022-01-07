Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.64.

Shares of TSE:SSL traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$7.18. The company had a trading volume of 125,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,859. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$34.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2493046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$156,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,634 in the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

