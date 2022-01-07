SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €137.79 ($156.57).

SAP stock opened at €121.94 ($138.57) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €123.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

