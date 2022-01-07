Saturna Capital CORP Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $211,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 38.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,129.69 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,018.73 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,341.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,561.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,019.57.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

