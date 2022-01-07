Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 375 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.23% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $50,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

