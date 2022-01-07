Saturna Capital CORP Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after buying an additional 280,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,626,000 after acquiring an additional 456,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,648,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,531,000 after acquiring an additional 386,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $35.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

