Saturna Capital CORP Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.2% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $111,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $233,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 125,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $3,290,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.0% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 194,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $186.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

