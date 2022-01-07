Saturna Capital CORP Sells 1,600 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for 1.3% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $66,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Xilinx stock opened at $201.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.82.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

