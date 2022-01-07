Saturna Capital CORP Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.57 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $156.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

