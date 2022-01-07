SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Up 44.2% in December

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SBFG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.55. 7,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.18.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

