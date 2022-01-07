SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $349.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 132.76 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

