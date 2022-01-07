ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $36,100.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $35.19 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $902.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
