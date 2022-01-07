ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $36,100.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $35.19 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $902.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

