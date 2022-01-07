Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given New €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.80 ($11.14) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCFLF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

