Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

