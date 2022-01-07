Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Down 0.3%

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 581 ($7.83) and last traded at GBX 585 ($7.88). 48,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 98,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 587 ($7.91).

The stock has a market cap of £960.25 million and a PE ratio of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 594.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 595.79.

Get Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

In other news, insider Julia Goh acquired 10,000 shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £59,200 ($79,773.62). Also, insider James Williams acquired 5,000 shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($39,347.80).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.