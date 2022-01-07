Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 4.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,326,000 after buying an additional 1,324,354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after buying an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,349,000 after buying an additional 177,958 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after buying an additional 110,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,873,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,078,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

