Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

