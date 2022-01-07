Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after acquiring an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 484,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

