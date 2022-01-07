Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 237,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 164,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 64,538 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.