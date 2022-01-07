Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 12.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $90.18 and a 52 week high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

