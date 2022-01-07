Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.70.

NYSE SAIC opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,381,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after buying an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after buying an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after buying an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

