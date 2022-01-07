SciSparc’s (SPRC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SciSparc stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. SciSparc has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes SCI-110, SCI-160 and SCI-210. SciSparc Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

