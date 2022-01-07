Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.21%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

