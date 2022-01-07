SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCVX opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. SCVX has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SCVX by 6,963.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SCVX in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in SCVX by 5,020.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 122,559 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SCVX during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SCVX during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,292,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

