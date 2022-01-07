SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $187.00

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $187.00 and last traded at $197.06, with a volume of 145603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.84.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Get SEA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.32 and a 200 day moving average of $298.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in SEA by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,968,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.