Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $63.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Truist began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SEE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $66.90. 3,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

