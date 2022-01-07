Seaport Res Ptn Comments on RPM International Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

