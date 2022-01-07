Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $10.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

GS opened at $396.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.90. The company has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

