Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

HPK stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3,398.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 over the last ninety days. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

