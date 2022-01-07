Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 19.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,285,000 after purchasing an additional 291,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $238.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $248.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

