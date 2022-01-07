Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $426.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $353.82 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

