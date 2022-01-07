Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of IP stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.