Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 554,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,786. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,932,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

