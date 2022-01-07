Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Sells $6,789,941.64 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ST opened at $64.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
