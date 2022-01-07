Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Sells $6,789,941.64 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ST opened at $64.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.