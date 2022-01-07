Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $305.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,991. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.96 and its 200-day moving average is $304.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.