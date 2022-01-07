Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRTS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.19.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a P/E ratio of -393.00 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $76,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.