Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of SERA stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

