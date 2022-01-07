Sessia Hits Market Cap of $271,500.64 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Sessia has a market cap of $271,500.64 and $19,451.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00060366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

