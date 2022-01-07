SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in American National Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in American National Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in American National Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in American National Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American National Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $188.74 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

