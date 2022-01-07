SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,770 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LORL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 92,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

LORL stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $889.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.