SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 76.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $230.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.86 and a 200-day moving average of $224.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

