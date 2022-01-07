SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.23 and a 52 week high of $139.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.