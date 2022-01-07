SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 191.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

TWNK opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

