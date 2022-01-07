SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,865 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 73.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

